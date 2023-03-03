Share:

LAHORE - “The process of discovering new varieties of wheat, cotton and other crops that are compatible with climate change is going on and progress is being made in with the cooperation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad and USAID. The discovery will reduce the farmer’s cost of production,” said the Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid while talking to the delegation of the University of California on the occasion of participation in the Mela Jashan-e-Baharan organised by the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Honorary Consulate General of USAID Mrs Catherine and the delegation of University of California met Secretary Agriculture Punjab. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agri-culture Faisalabad Rana Iqar Ahmad Khan briefed the delegation of University of California about the ongoing project of the university.

He said that the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has signed 184 international and 164 national MoUs since 2008, and the process of discovering new types of crops in this university is continuing on a priority basis. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid while con-gratulating the organisers for organising this agricultural exhibition and Gur Mela said that such extra-curricular and healthy activities not only have a good effect on the students but also provide a platform all the stakeholders to share mutual ideas which will help the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to achieve its goals and objectives.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture Punjab also appreciated the creation of integrated value chain and training of staff in relation to increasing the production of crops per acre yield of the university. At the end of the ceremony, the Punjab agriculture secretary distrib-uted commemorative shields among the foreign delegation