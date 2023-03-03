Share:

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has urged people to eagerly participate in plantation drive in order to save future generations from the adverse effects of the climate change.

He said this while inaugurating spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Governor House in Lahore on Friday.

He stressed the need to enhance the forest cover in large urban centres in order to mitigate the adverse impacts of global warming.

The Governor said that numerous examples were found in the saying of Holy Prophet (SAWW) about the importance of trees as it is also strictly prohibited in Islam to cut plants even in the situation of war.