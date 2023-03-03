Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Local Government and Com­munity Development LGCD Ibrahim Hassan Mu­rad said that the Local Government Department of Punjab is being fully digitized and this de­partment will be made a model department. He said that e-tendering and e-bidding systems will be introduced across Punjab. Services and pay­ments will be digitized by the local government to ensure transparency. Bank of Punjab will be partnered to expedite service delivery in the de­partment. He further said that to avoid fraud and cheating, paper receipts will be done away with. People will be able to make payments through a mobile application from their homes. The aim of the local government is to deliver services to the people at their doorsteps. He said that technology will be fully used to create convenience for the people of Punjab. Secretary of Local Government Dr. Irshad Ahmed and others were also present in the meeting.