JEDDAH - Pakistan International School Jeddah, English Section (PISJES), welcomed renowned Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali to its premises. The guest was warmly received by the school’s principal Adnan Nasir.

Qari Sadaqat addressed the students during his visit and briefed them about the impor­tance of the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ initiative. He encouraged the stu­dents to become ambassadors for peace by spreading its message in their respective communities. He also recited verses from the Holy Quran, Everyone in the audience was mesmerized by his power­ful voice and spiritual rendition of the sacred words. Principal Adnan Nasir, in his remarks, ex­pressed his gratitude to Qari Sadaqat for visiting PISJES and sharing his valuable knowledge with the students. The event con­cluded with a collective prayer followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Certificates of appre­ciation were distributed amongst position holders of annual Quran competition held at PISJES.