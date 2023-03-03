Share:

ISLAMABAD - Famous Qawwal Badar Miandad was remembered on his 16th death anniversary on Thursday. Badar Miandad, who is also known as Badar Ali Khan, was born on February 17, 1962, in a family of qawwals in Pak Pattan. He was a cousin of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. His father Rasheed Miandad and grandfather Din Muhammad were also renowned qawwals.

Badar Miandad released his 222 albums in Pakistan and several other albums under United Kingdom and Indian labels. He started his career in 1975 and rose to fame in the mid of 1980s. He learned singing from his elders and lent his voice to many Indian and Pakistani films.

Badar Miandad also composed music for several Pakistani films like Jannat Ki Talash, Chupkay Chupkay and But Shikan. The famous Qawwalis of Badar Miandad included ‘Jashane-Aamad-e-Rasool (S.A.W.W)’, ‘Dam Dam Hussain (R.A)’, ‘Ganj Shakar Wala’ and ‘Tu Nahi Tay Tairiyan Yaadan Sahi’.