ISLAMABAD - High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, unveiled a portrait of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Chancery during an event attended by the Pakistani community in Dhaka on Thursday.

The event was organised to pay tribute to the services of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

On the occasion, Siddiqui spoke in detail about the services of Quaid-e-Azam and other icons of the freedom movement including Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal and A K Fazlul Haq.

He highlighted numerous sacrifices made by these leaders, who fought against overwhelming odds and faced enormous challenges during their struggle for the creation of an independent Muslim state where people could freely pursue their dreams and ambitions.

The High Commissioner said that history has shown that only those nations succeed in achieving their development targets that remember spirit of their freedom struggle. “We are indebted to the leaders who fought tirelessly to secure freedom from foreign domination and majoritarian tyranny, underscoring the need for transmitting the message and legacy of founding fathers to the young generation.

The attendees of the event hailed the installation of the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and described it a significant moment for the Pakistani community in Bangladesh, as it served as a reminder of the contributions made by our founding fathers towards the creation of Pakistan.

They expressed their appreciation for the High Commission’s efforts in promoting Pakistan’s history and cultural heritage.