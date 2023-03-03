Share:

The inflationary crisis continues to reach new highs as it was reported on Thursday that Pakistan became the 17th most expensive country in the world. This was bound to happen after the government significantly raised energy and fuel prices coupled with the adverse impacts of currency devaluation and imports at a halt. Even a cursory glance at the inflation bulletin makes it apparent that the burden faced by the common man in this country has now become untenable as there is hardly any consumable goods whose price has not shot up in recent months.

The data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) suggests that the country is fast heading towards hyperinflation, with at least four consumer goods’ groups already in the territory of around 50 percent surge in prices on a yearly basis. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 31.5 percent in February against the same period last year, surpassing the forecast of the finance ministry that was anticipating it at 30 percent. To put things into perspective, this was the highest reading since 1973-74 when the index had been reported at 32.8 percent.

The government has also increased interest rates as it is one of the four outstanding issues that are hampering a staff-level agreement with the IMF. The rupee has also lost 16.5 percent of its value in the past month, yet, the IMF still believes that somehow the government is complicit in containing further devaluation of the local currency. This makes it obvious that a trust deficit exists, and it remains to be seen how Pakistan can address this going forward.

While the increase in interest rates should have some impact on the inflation levels, there are a variety of factors contributing to the hike, so increasing rates alone will not make a substantial impact. It is inescapable to some extent because the rising inflation is the outcome of the policy measures instituted by the government and the IMF. The situation is extremely dire, especially in rural areas where inflation is being recorded at 35.6 percent. The burden will only become heavier as the government plans on introducing further taxes down the line. What makes things worse for the common man is that the taxation system is so regressive, that the end consumer has to bear the burden through the GST. This has been an issue for a long time that successive governments have continued to ignore, even though there is a better alternative to indirect taxation, the VAT, which is implemented in many parts of the world. If there was ever an ideal time to make such adjustments given the exceptional circumstances, that would be now.