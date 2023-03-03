Share:

RAWAlPiNDi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali paid a visit to Tahafuz Transgender Centre, Khidmat Markaz and Women Harassing Reporting Center, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. He reviewed the facilities and other services being provided to victims, he said. Victim Support Officer lehar Mirza had given a detailed briefing to RPO Syed Khurram Ali.

She said that the TTC had provided different types of services to more than 2000 transgender persons since its beginning. The services included issuance of character certificates, copies of FIR, crime reports, registration of temporary tenants record, lost and found reports and other faculties. She also told RPO that the TTC had provided counseling to more than 300 transgender persons for staying them off from begging. Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that Tahafuz Centers are being established across the province following the orders of IG Punjab.

He said that a close liaison is being built with NGOs and other departments to provide TTC Rawalpindi more faculties and to resolve issues being faced by transgender persons. Meanwhile, a German media team also visited Tahafuz Transgender Center and called on with Victim Support Officer lehar Mirza. The two-member female German media team appreciated the efforts of lehar Mirza and also interacted with the transgender persons.