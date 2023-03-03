Share:

LAHORE - The semifinals of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square will be played today (Friday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields. The first semifinal of the event will be played between BN Polo and Diamond Paints at 2:30 PM, while FG Polo will face Master Paints/Newage Cables at 3:30 PM in the second semifinal. Earlier on Thursday, two important matches were played. Remounts and Master Paints won their respective matches to qualify for the subsidiary finals.

In the first match of the day, Manuel Sundblad steered Remounts to a nail-biting 6-5 win over DS Polo in the extra time – the sudden death chukker. For Remounts, Sundblad played brilliant polo and smashed in five fabulous goals while Jota Chavanne hit one. For DS Polo, Hissam Ali Hyder cracked four fantastic goals while Bilal Haye struck one.

ManueI Crispo’s heroics helped Master Paints outpace HN Polo by 7-4 in the second match of the day. In-form Crispo contributed with six splendid goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan struck the remaining one from the winning side. For HN Polo, Santi Losa thrashed in three goals while Mikayial Sami hit one