ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has expressed its displeasure over sale of used syringes at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

The committee met Thursday in the Parliament House with Khalid Hussain Magsi in the chair. The committee expressed its displeasure over the recent incident in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) regarding sale of used injection syringes as a criminal act.

The committee recommended that the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (NHSR&C) may take strict action against culprits and report back to the committee in its next meeting. The committee recommended that the ministry submit its pare-wise comprehensive report on the matter duly referred by the House/ sSpeaker regarding discrimination by the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan in the next meeting.

The Standing Committee appointed a four-member sub-committee with the ToRs to consider the matter referred by the Speaker regarding discrimination by the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan moved by Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan, MNA. Nisar Ahmed Cheema has been appointed convener while the members include Ramesh Lal, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The sub-committee will submit its report within 30 days.

The committee also recommended revisiting the prospects of increase in seats in public sector medical institutions for encouraging students to pursue their medical studies within the country instead of going abroad, especially in the central Asian states.