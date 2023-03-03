Share:

HYDERABAD-Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday termed inflation a big challenge for the government as Imran Khan’s regime had pushed the country into a dead end. Addressing a press conference here at Rawal House, Sharjeel Memon said the country was passing through political and economic crises which were created by the previous regime of Imran Khan. PTI regime made an agreement with IMF without any plan and later reneged, Sharjeel Memon said.

He said the previous government had repeatedly changed the Finance Minister and the Governor of the State Bank in its three years rule. Memon said that the Sindh government was taking steps for the welfare of the people and we will be accountable to the people of the province. He said that the chief minister had asked the provincial food minister to ensure the procurement of wheat, while other departments were also directed to take measures for the welfare of the people. In order to control inflation, the Chief Secretary and all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take measures so that the people can get relief, Memon said. He alleged that Imran Khan tried to sell a false narrative and he also spread chaos with the support of enemy countries.

Sharjeel Memon said that Imran Khan is campaigning on social media against the national institutions. The PTI chief is involved in foreign funding and BRT cases and he has taken kickbacks worth Rs 7 billion, Sharjeel alleged. Sindh government was giving one million rupees to the heirs of those people who had lost their lives due to floods while 2.2 million houses will be built for rain-hit people, Sharjeel said.