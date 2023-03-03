LAHORE: - A prize distribution of Annual Sports Fest was held at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) on Thursday. Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor PIFD was chief guest at the occasion. The events of the fest included cricket, futsal, badminton, table tennis, scrabble, chess, sack race, throw ball and tug of war. The chief guest distributed prizes among winners of all competitions. Large number of students attended the ceremony and shouted slogans in favor of their teams. While appreciating the students’ sense of competition, the Vice Chancellor emphasized that the sports activities should be conducted side by side along with the hectic academic schedule to keep their minds afresh and kindle the desire of getting the top positions in all spheres of life.
Staff Reporter
March 03, 2023
