LAHORE: - A prize distribution of An­nual Sports Fest was held at Pakistan Institute of Fash­ion and Design (PIFD) on Thursday. Prof. Hina Tayy­aba Khalil, Vice Chancellor PIFD was chief guest at the occasion. The events of the fest included cricket, futsal, badminton, table tennis, scrabble, chess, sack race, throw ball and tug of war. The chief guest distributed prizes among winners of all competitions. Large num­ber of students attended the ceremony and shouted slo­gans in favor of their teams. While appreciating the stu­dents’ sense of competition, the Vice Chancellor empha­sized that the sports activi­ties should be conducted side by side along with the hectic academic schedule to keep their minds afresh and kindle the desire of get­ting the top positions in all spheres of life.