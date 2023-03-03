Share:

QUETTA - Two people were burnt alive in a road accident in Balochistan province on Wednesday. The accident occurred on RCD Highway when a container and a pick-up van hit. A huge fire broke out as the Iranianmade pickup was carrying oil, burning alive its driver and cleaner. The driver of the container sustained serious injuries, Levies sources said, adding that the injured is shifted to a hospital. The charred bodies were retrieved after the fire was put out.