The famous Danish writer H.C. Andersen wrote stories and fairy tales, mostly for children, but with messages that also pertained to adults, especially to the righteous and infallible, those who thought that they knew it all and had all the answers. His story from 1872 entitled ‘The Most Unbelievable’, or in Danish, “Det Utroligste”, is both fun and useful to read, well, if we are willing to reflect on the writer’s imaginative ideas, sometimes child-like, but also applicable to those who have forgotten that they once were children—when they were allowed to believe that the most unbelievable things could happen. H.C. Andersen tells about many unbelievable things, which people talked about and imagined, but didn’t quite believe could come true.

It was all included in the most beautiful artwork, a painting so fantastic that nobody had seen anything like it. It won people’s admiration, and the painter won the princess and half the kingdom, as was always the conclusion in fairy tales of the time. But it didn’t end there. All the beautiful pieces in the painting turned real. The candle lights in the church became shining flowers and the chandeliers under the ceiling turned into stars in the sky of heaven—or so the people thought. The morale in the story is as simple as it is rare, namely that it is the immaterial things that must become material and real. But first, we must dream and think of the unthinkable and unbelievable. We must believe in change first, and then through our efforts, it can happen.

The Russian and the West’s war in Ukraine could end today if we wanted it to. The world’s poverty, too, could be eradicated, within and between countries and continents, between neighbours and residential quarters, degree holders and people without many worldly assets, and so on. But first, we must imagine that the most incredible things can happen, and then we can make strategies and plans for change.

In peaceful Norway, they have a conflict that has reached the surface and media headlines. The indigenous Sami people, who traditionally are reindeer herdsmen, have a conflict with the central government over 150 wind turbines built in a grazing area for the reindeer in a Sami community on the Fosen Peninsula outside the city of Trondheim. The Supreme Court judged in 2021 that the turbines inflicted negatively on the animals and therefore the Sami community in the area. The construction of wind turbines was constructed illegally as the authorities twisted rules and regulations, and little nothing has been done to make corrections, except for having appointed an expert committee, which is yet to submit its report.

The ‘Gordian knot’ must now be cut and new and alternative solutions must be found. That means that either the turbines must be pulled down, moved, or used only at intervals—despite all the green electricity they generate. Otherwise, the Sami people must move and give up their age-old livelihood and culture. Lasting compromises seem difficult or impossible to find. It seems the Sami culture cannot co-exist alongside and amid ‘modern Norway’.

I have earlier written about the ‘Gordian knots’, which I just mentioned above, notably that frozen conflicts and issues many times are seen as impossible to solve. The Norwegian conflict between the Sami people in Fosen and the majority society wanting cheap, and yes, green, electricity, alas at the expense of the traditional Sami livelihood and culture. The situation seems unsolvable unless we think in new ways, and we may gain some inspiration from H.C. Andersen, his imagination and dreams, to make the unthinkable become possible—or, is it just a dream in the current Norwegian conflict?

Mostly young demonstrators in Oslo are currently manifesting their anger downtown Oslo, blocking entrances to government ministries and refusing to end the ‘dharna’ until the government promises to listen to their demands, and that means closing the Fosen wind turbines. A compromise could be to give such promises until possible new solutions are found.

The conflict is not sudden; it has been building for twenty years, and all the time since the plans for building wind turbines were begun. The Sami concerns were not accommodated, and even after the court ruling, the government refused to comply. The minority Sami people feel overrun by an arrogant and heavy-handed majority society and government policies—not honouring the fact that the Sami people are indigenous Norwegians. Today, the Sami people are less than one hundred thousand with a total population of five and a half million people.

Worldwide, the treatment of cultural minorities within countries, including nomads, is similar. That goes for the ‘Norwegianization policies’ of the Sami people until this day, which is similar to how indigenous people have been treated in the neighbouring countries on ‘Nordkalotten’, and how other indigenous, ‘fourth world people’, have been treated elsewhere, often forcefully integrated into the majority culture and way of life. This has happened until recently in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Greenland, and elsewhere. Yet, it is also a fact that if indigenous people would not be included, that would have been seen as exclusion and discrimination. Alas, there wasn’t enough debate; the current conflict in Norway shows that clearly. But it is also a fact that it is in democracies that self-criticism is admitted.

In Norway, which in many ways has had acceptable ‘Sami policies’, or seemingly acceptable ones, a government truth and reconciliation commission (in Norwegian, ‘Sannhets- og forsoningskommisjonen, Norge’) was appointed in 2018, chaired by Dagfinn Høybråten, a former politician and secretary general of the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA). The report will be released later this year, and the chair has already said that the findings are not at all going to be flattering for the Norwegian majority society.

Again, I would say that Norway is today doing better than most countries in the treatment of its indigenous people, including having an elected ‘Sami Council’, a form of parliament where the people have major powers over decisions in their areas as for land use when reindeer herding is central to their livelihood, culture and lifestyle, even if most people even there have other jobs. Alas, often the majority of society and the central government lack knowledge and understanding of the Sami issues, to such a degree that it becomes human rights violations, as is currently the case. We should long ago have established better systems for dialogue and decision-making. The small Sami population, living in the Sami areas in the north of the country, or the major cities such as the capital Oslo in the south, and in Tromsø, the largest city in the north, still often feel discriminated against by the other Norwegians, but mostly unintentionally and out of arrogance and ignorance.

Can we learn how to include minority groups and indigenous people in mainstream society? Can we learn to think differently than we did in the past, yes, even in the very recent past? I believe we can, and indeed, we must. Perhaps we should borrow some of H.C. Andersen’s ideas and dreams, trying to make the unbelievable, the incredible and the outlandish, become true. Sometimes, maybe always, that means that some people, the strong majority, will lose privileges and financial gains. We can change if we want to and find other and new ways. Isn’t it incredible and unbelievable that we so rarely look for unorthodox alternatives? How could the Norwegians end up in such a fight against the windmills?