ISLAMABAD - After an urgency created on the strict directions of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for early completion of Bhara Kahu bypass, a second mishap in a week occurred on Thursday in which girders of flyover collapsed.

The incident happened in less than a week after the bridge’s shuttering came apart leaving two labourers dead and three injured on last Saturday. According to the details, three out of four girders were launched successfully on a portion of under-construction flyover but the balance could not be maintained while launching a fourth girder that pushed the rest of three girders downward. CCTV footage of the incident making the rounds on social media showed the massive concrete girders of the flyover tipping over, hitting another one before eventually caving in entirely, barely missing a pedestrian. Soon after the incident, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal rushed on site along with some other officers and ordered an inquiry into the incident, the same as he had ordered in an earlier incident. Speaking to reporters at the site, Amin said that the accident occurred due to a “crane slipping.” “The safety and health of the labourers cannot be compromised at any cost,” he added. He, however, claimed that we are not in a hurry and all the construction work is carried out while keeping safety of labourers in mind and quality of work is also being ensured.

However, officers associated with the project informed that the mega bypass project, which has five-kilometre road with a bridge and five underpasses besides one kilometer elevated flyover portion is a top most priority assigned by the Prime Minister from day one and it is evident from the record as well. They explained that in the first place the alignment of this project was reduced just to make the project doable within a few months, which has enhanced its cost but decreased the viability. Later, the National Logistic Cell was also engaged under section 42-F of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Rules without any competition to avoid wastage of time and after that tough timelines were given to the contractor to meet the deadline given by the Prime Minister.

Sources close to the developments informed that the contractor is doing day and night work on site and safety standards are continuously being ignored that resulted in two incidents in less than one week. It is pertinent to mention here that the city managers want to complete the project in next three weeks as the Prime Minister has desired to inaugurate it on 23rd March 2023.

The bypass project, which was started on October 1, has made significant progress since its inception but according to independent experts, it needs about three more months for completion. The Prime Minister while inaugurating the Bhara Kau bypass project on September 30, directed the CDA to complete this mega project within three months, instead of four months mentioned in PC-I.