Despite, owning limited resources, Balochistan, the most deprived province of Pakistan has proved itself in innumerable areas, including in educational and technical sectors. However, unfortunately, the government has failed to provide new job opportunities for students to fulfill what they have dreamt of.

Makran, which has been graded, as the top 8th highest literate division of Pakistan according to the 2017 census and became the shining star needs more attention towards the unemployed youths. Further, it is estimated that in Makran more than 80 percent of the youth are jobless and due to this they are being compelled to act out of their nerves resulting in the shape of demanding protests.

Consequently, it is high time that the government should work in this regard, especially in the Makran division where youths are losing hope for a thriving future. Further, the authorities should take some substantial steps regarding industrialization in this region to create more job opportunities.

NOREEN ANWAR,

Turbat.