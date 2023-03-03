Share:

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been mired in controversy since 2015. Even though FIFA’s Normalisation Committee was put in place in September 2019, the organisation is still problematic due to power politics and inefficiencies. It has been reported recently that the PFF mistreated female footballers at a national football camp last year, which is highly unacceptable and disappointing, and calls for an immediate external inquiry.

The accusations are centered around events during the South Asian Football Federation Championship in Nepal last year, which were formally filed and complained about. Shockingly, the head of the Normalisation Committee was reportedly complicit in the process and breached ethics by showing confidential letters to the accused coach. Since June, when the events took place, till now, no formal step has been taken for course correction.

This is a major setback for Pakistani football players, especially women, who already have to face challenges navigating patriarchy in the sport and otherwise. The lack of an active women’s league in the country, and the short duration of the annual National Championship, make it even harder for female footballers to succeed. It is imperative that this issue is taken seriously as the accusations are disturbing and warrant an investigation of institutional malpractice as well. The PFF NC cannot be trusted to carry this matter forward so an external accountability agent has to be involved.

The PFF’s conduct has already cost national players too much, causing demoralisation and joblessness. The accused coach is reportedly underqualified and unethical in his practices, and the PFF has only recognised his eligibility issue, downplaying other concerns and complaints raised. This sets the wrong precedent for football fans and young players across the nation and especially puts our credibility at stake in the international football arena.

The lack of seriousness toward women’s football and the game, in general, is wrong and investing in local players’ talents is essential for progress in the sport. Therefore, the only way forward is through intervention and recognising the need to protect our athletes.