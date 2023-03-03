Share:

Peshawar - A six-member delegation of US Mission and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) called on the Inspector General of police Khyber pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan at Central police Office peshawar on Thursday. The delegation was led by US Ambassador Donald A Blome. Other members included panfilo Marquez, US Consul General peshawar Consulate, Ms Lori J Antolene, Director Nick Katsakis, political Economic Section Chief and Ahsan Ali, programme Coordinator INL.

In the meeting various activities launched by the INL regarding increasing the manpower capabilities of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa police came under discussion. IGp Akhtar Hayat Khan informed the delegation members about the training programme and scientific investigation provided to the police jawans, re-organisation and up-gradation of Counter Terrorism Department to effectively combat terrorism and modern technology-based policing.