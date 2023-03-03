Share:

The US State Department said Thursday that it sanctioned six entities that have engaged in the transport or sale of Iranian petroleum products or petrochemical products.

They include a Vietnam-based company, two China-based companies, two Iran-based companies and one United Arab Emirates-based company.

"The United States is committed to significantly reducing Iranian energy exports and will sanction those facilitating Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

The designated entities are accused of engaging in significant transactions for the transport of petroleum products and petrochemical products from Iran.

In addition, the State Department said it is identifying 20 vessels as blocked property of these sanctioned entities.

With this designation, all property and interests in property of these companies that are in the US or in possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Also, anyone conducting transactions that involve the designated entities and identified vessels risks exposure to US sanctions, according to statement.

"These designations underscore our continued efforts to enforce our sanctions against Iran. We will not hesitate to take action against those who try to circumvent our sanctions," Blinken said.