Share:

PESHAWAR - Donald Blome, the US ambas­sador to Pakistan, on Thursday announced the $24 million, five-year Economic Recov­ery and Development Activ­ity (ERDA), which aims to in­crease economic possibilities in the merged districts of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. In addition to the agricultural sector, the project will focus on four oth­er sectors that have great po­tential to create new jobs and generate additional income, which are: mines and miner­als; tourism; information and communication technology, and the social services sector. In his introductory remarks at the project’s inaugural event, the ambassador claimed that after the 2010 floods, the US government “helped restore the irrigation water supply to the hardest-hit areas of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling farmers to produce wheat and avoid food poverty”. He said the project being inaugurat­ed was a continuation of the collaboration between the United States and Pakistan to drive economic progress and provide a better future for its citizens. In the newly com­bined districts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, he claimed that since 2014, the US govern­ment, through USAID, has as­sisted more than one million displaced people in rebuild­ing their agricultural liveli­hoods. He also stated that the US government has committed roughly $200 million in flood relief and recovery in prepara­tion for the 2022 floods.