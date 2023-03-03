Share:

The United States State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that the ongoing situation in Pakistan's politics is its internal matter and the US did not need to comment on that.

While addressing journalists at the State Department addressing a press briefing at the State Department, Ned Price said that the US supports the "peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles around the world, including in Pakistan."

He said this while responding to a question about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan being denied bail in the Toshakhana case and his party's workers terming it an example of political victimisation.

Earlier this week, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued for the PTI chair in the Toshakhana case by an Islamabad district and sessions court over not appearing continuously in court despite the issuance of summons.

"These are questions for the Pakistani people. These are not questions for the United States," Price asserted during his press briefing.

Replying to another question regarding the crackdown on Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Price said that the US was engaging the Pakistani authorities on the issue.

The US is in regular discussion with its Pakistani counterparts about the issue of Afghan refugees, he said.

"We encourage all states to uphold their respective obligations with regard to Afghan refugees or asylum seekers, and to refrain from returning them anywhere where they could face persecution or torture."

It should be noted that the relations of the US with Pakistan hit low when former premier Imran Khan accused the US behind his ouster.

However, last month, a high-level delegation led by US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet while visiting Pakistan, reaffirmed its commitment to increase cordiality with Pakistan and said to advance the bilateral relationship further, supporting Islamabad in flood rehabilitation.