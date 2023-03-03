Share:

QUETTA - Chief Engineer of Communication and Works (C&W) Muhammad Iqbal Kasi on Thursday said that the implementation of blacktop, construction and repair projects of roads at a cost of billions of rupees has started under the provincial Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) including Gwadar city.

He expressed these views during the inspection of ongoing road projects under the supervision of the Department of C&W throughout the district. Senior Superintendent Engineer Makran Sanaullah Baloch, XEN Road Mujibur Rehman Rind and Engineer Abdul Salam Baloch were also accompanying him. On this occasion, the Chief Engineer inspected the quality of work on the roads under construction. The SSE and XEN Road gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects and informed them of the progress so far.