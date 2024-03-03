1.443m kids dispensed polio drops in five days: DC

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 1.443 million children were dispensed polio vaccine drops in Faisalabad during five days of the anti-polio drive. Chairing a meet­ing here on Saturday, he reviewed the performance of anti polio teams and said that the government was spending huge funds for complete eradication of polio virus from society. “Therefore, we all are duty-bound to play an effective role for success of anti-polio drive,” he said, adding that 90.02 per cent target of the campaign was achieved so far in five days whereas efforts would be ac­celerated to accomplish remain target within stipulated time period. Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner Head­quarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer Dr Azmat Abbas and others were also present during meeting.

12 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Bahawalpur police have taken at least 12 suspects into custody and recovered liquor, narcotics, and weap­ons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur po­lice said here on Saturday that on the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, teams of several police stations were constituted to conduct raids at dens to arrest suspects in­dulged in bad practices and crimes.

“The police teams of several po­lice stations including PS Kotwali, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Uch Sharif and PS Qaimpur conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers. The police recov­ered 275 liters of liquor and one liquor factory from the possession of the ac­cused. The suspects were identified as Shafqat, Safdar, Bilal, Asad and Mam­taz. In another action, police stations including Uch, Yazman and Hasilpur have arrested three drug pushers rec­ognized as Gulzar, Irshad, and Asghar. The police have recovered over one kilogram of hashish and 520 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspects. Meanwhile, the police teams of PS Bahawalpur, PS Musafirkhana, PS Uch and PS Sadar have taken four accused into custody and recovered three pistols and one revolver from the possession of the suspects. The accused were recognized as Hasnain, Rehan, Aijaz and Sohaib.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.