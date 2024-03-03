3 out of 5 Pakistanis believe elections conducted transparently

IPSOS THINK TANK SURVEY.

ISLAMABAD - IPSOS think tank has conducted a survey of over 3,000 individuals across all four prov­inces between February 11th and 19th re­garding their opinions on the transparency and alleged fraudulence of the February 08 elections in Pakistan. The survey said con­cerning fair and transparent elections, 3 out of 5 Pakistanis believe that the elections were conducted transparently.

According to the survey, 58% of the public believes that the 2024 elections were both transparent and fair.

The people of Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh feel that the Election Day polling was fair and transparent.

The survey said 63% in Punjab, 62% in Sindh, 55% in Balochistan, 61% in Islam­abad, and 33% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa believe that the elections were conducted transparently. Regarding alleged election fraud, 54% of Pakistanis believe that the elections were conducted without fraudu­lence, while 39% think otherwise. In terms of the overall impact of alleged election fraud, opinions vary, with 73% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 49% in Islamabad, and the lowest in Sindh at 28%.

The survey indicates that Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa experienced the highest level of election fraud at 73%.Regarding the shut­down of mobile services, 16% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 45% in Balochistan sup­ported the action. The IPSOS survey post-election affirms that Pakistan conducted clean and transparent elections.