KARACHI - A youth grieved over death of wife committed suicide by hanging him in Shah La­tif Town of Karachi on Sat­urday. According to SHO Muhammad Mithal, wife of 30-year-old oil tanker driver identified as Mu­hammad Shehbaz s/o Mu­hammad Sharif residing in back of Choukhandi grave­yard died few months ear­lier. Passing away of the life partner disappointed the youth and he ended his life by hanging inside tanker. The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.