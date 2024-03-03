Accused involved in throwing acid on ex wife held

MULTAN - Police claimed to have ar­rested an accused involved in throwing acid on his ex wife in Green Town area here Saturday. According to spokesperson for po­lice, acid was thrown on a woman named Misbah Aftab in Green Town area two days ago in which the accused Qari Shaukat was nominated. CPO Sadiq Ali took notice of the incident and ordered the immedi­ate arrest of the accused. SHO Gulgasht Rao Zia-ur-Rehman along with his team raided and arrested the accused. The accused was the ex-husband of the woman and case was regis­tered with Gulgasht Police Station on the application of the victim woman. Fur­ther investigation was un­derway in this regard