Aeon & Trisl Real Estate wins award at Annual Broker Awards

LAHORE - Aeon & Trisl Real Estate, a mul­tinational real estate, headquar­tered in the United Arab Emir­ates, with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Pakistan, proudly marks a historic moment as it illuminates on the iconic Burj Khalifa once again with an­other remarkable achievement. Under the dynamic leadership of Group CEO, Saleem Karsaz, the company celebrated securing the prestigious number 1 position award from Emaar Properties at Annual Broker Awards 2023 held on 28th February 2024 at Armani Hotel, Dubai.

Emaar continues to be one of the most valued, admired and trusted real estate developers in the region and the world. In a stunning display of recognition, Aeon & Trisl’s outstanding ac­complishments are showcased on the world-renowned icon Burj Khalifa. Saleem Karsaz, a visionary leader in the industry, led the charge in achieving the number 1 position, surpassing all expectations. Furthermore, Aeon & Trisl benefits from the expertise and leadership of its Chief Operating Officer in Dubai, Baber Shah with a wealth of ex­perience and a steadfast com­mitment to excellence; he plays a pivotal role in driving the com­pany’s operational efficiency and strategic vision forward

As Aeon & Trisl shines brightly with this historic accomplish­ment, Saleem Karsaz and his team remain steadfast in their commitment to redefining indus­try standards and delivering un­paralleled value to clients. With an unwavering focus on integrity, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, the company contin­ues to serve as a beacon of excel­lence in the real estate sector.