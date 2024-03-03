Sunday, March 03, 2024
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

March 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Ah­san Iqbal, a leader of the Pa­kistan Muslim League Nawaz, claimed on Saturday that the PTI is seeking an NRO from the United States and the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) for its founding chairman, but he (PTI founder) must prove his innocence in a court of law. Speaking to the media flanked by PML-N leader Atta Tarar in Islamabad, the former planning minister said, ‘The PTI found­er will not receive the NRO.’ He must demonstrate his in­nocence in court.” In response to a query, Iqbal commented, “The PTI has a track record of instigating chaos and involve­ment in electoral rigging. The National Assembly speaker rejected the PTI’s claims.” Ex­pressing optimism regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ahsan Iqbal highlight­ed his party’s stance of not op­posing the nomination of Omar Ayub for contesting the elec­tion of Prime Minister, em­phasizing PML-N’s adherence to democratic principles. De­nouncing disruptive political tactics, he stressed zero toler­ance for anarchic practices.

