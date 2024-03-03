Sunday, March 03, 2024
Ancient Sindhi Malakrhro held on last day of Lal Qalandar Urs

APP
March 03, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   On third and last day of 772th annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalnadar ancient Sindhi Malakhro (wrestling) held in Malakhra ground. Mal­khra was organized by Sec­retary Sports and Youth af­fairs Sindh Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bullo and Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee/Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Feroz Mustafa Burfat graced the occasion as chief guest while Deputy Director Sports Hyderabad Maryam Keerio, District Sports officer Jamshoro Teh­seen Kausar Channa, Raees Bbar Keerio, Mosi Rodhrani, Sikandar Chandio, wrestlers and a large number of au­dience attended Malakhra. Wrestler of first-string Man­that Bugti secured first posi­tion, Mohsin Bahen second and Tkar Leghari secured third position. Sports offi­cer Mazhar uddin Khaskheli decorated wrestlers and gave award and cash prizes.

