Sunday, March 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANF recovers over 1540 kg drugs in 7 operations

APP
March 03, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to re­cover over 1540 kg drugs and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sat­urday. He informed that 1150 kg hashish was re­covered for Qilla Abdul­lah while 170 kg hash­ish was recovered near Saryab Road Quetta and an accused was arrested. In third operation con­ducted near Coastal High­way near Gwadar, 105 kg hashish was recovered. 72 kg hashish was recov­ered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Super Highway Ka­rachi. 38 kg heroin was recovered from Kuchlak bypass Quetta area and 2 kg hashish, 1 kg opium and 1 kg Ice drug were recovered from the pos­session of 2 accused including a woman ar­rested from University Road Peshawar area. In seventh operation, 1 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of an accused netted from Pir­wadhai Mor, Rawalpindi. Separate cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Parliament to elect new Prime Minister today

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1709345797.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024