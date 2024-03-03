ANF recovers over 1540 kg drugs in 7 operations

RAWALPINDI - An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to re­cover over 1540 kg drugs and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sat­urday. He informed that 1150 kg hashish was re­covered for Qilla Abdul­lah while 170 kg hash­ish was recovered near Saryab Road Quetta and an accused was arrested. In third operation con­ducted near Coastal High­way near Gwadar, 105 kg hashish was recovered. 72 kg hashish was recov­ered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Super Highway Ka­rachi. 38 kg heroin was recovered from Kuchlak bypass Quetta area and 2 kg hashish, 1 kg opium and 1 kg Ice drug were recovered from the pos­session of 2 accused including a woman ar­rested from University Road Peshawar area. In seventh operation, 1 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of an accused netted from Pir­wadhai Mor, Rawalpindi. Separate cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.