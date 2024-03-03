Sunday, March 03, 2024
Anti-polio drive launched in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
MOHMAND  -  A five-day anti-polio cam­paign kicked off today in Mohmand tribal district with the formal inaugu­ration conducted by Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner Shakeel Ahmad Khan. The opening cere­mony, held at the deputy commissioner office in the district headquarters Gha­lanai, saw participation from key figures, includ­ing District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Rafiq Hayat.

During the event, Ad­ditional Deputy Com­missioner General Sha­keel Ahmad urged tribal elders to cooperate with the polio teams, empha­sizing the implementa­tion of proper security measures throughout the tribal district for the cam­paign. DHO Rafiq Hayat announced that the po­lio drive would run from March 3 to 7, with a total of 500 teams formed to go door-to-door admin­istering polio drops and vitamin A capsules to six-month-old children.

Expressing gratitude, local tribal elders and members from various walks of life pledged their cooperation and support for the polio teams. To further raise awareness, participants took part in a polio awareness walk from the DC office to Yadgar-e-Shahada, rein­forcing the community’s commitment to the suc­cess of the campaign.

Our Staff Reporter

