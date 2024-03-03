Anti-polio drive launched in Mohmand

MOHMAND - A five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off today in Mohmand tribal district with the formal inauguration conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad Khan. The opening ceremony, held at the deputy commissioner office in the district headquarters Ghalanai, saw participation from key figures, including District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Rafiq Hayat.
During the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shakeel Ahmad urged tribal elders to cooperate with the polio teams, emphasizing the implementation of proper security measures throughout the tribal district for the campaign. DHO Rafiq Hayat announced that the polio drive would run from March 3 to 7, with a total of 500 teams formed to go door-to-door administering polio drops and vitamin A capsules to six-month-old children.
Expressing gratitude, local tribal elders and members from various walks of life pledged their cooperation and support for the polio teams. To further raise awareness, participants took part in a polio awareness walk from the DC office to Yadgar-e-Shahada, reinforcing the community’s commitment to the success of the campaign.