Around 10,000 Pakistani products included in free trade accord: Malaysian CG

HYDERABAD - Consul General of Malaysia in Pakistan, Herman Hardynata Bain Ahmad has said that around 10,000 Pakistani products were included in free trade agreement whereas Malaysia has 6000 prod­ucts. He expressed these views while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Saturday. He said that a delegation of Malaysian traders and businessmen would visit Hyderabad soon. He informed that al­though 45 memorandum of understanding (MoU) were signed between Pakistani and Malaysia how­ever but in absence of governmental level agree­ments Pakistani students had limited academic opportunities in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Consul General said that his gov­ernment was offering scholarships to postgradu­ate ad PhD students. He added that various parts of Pakistan have immense tourism potential and have ideal opportunities there. He was surprised to note that despite having rich coastline in Kara­chi required attention was given to it for tourism purposes. He said that he would talk to Malaysian government for increasing import of Pakistani rice. He further said that Pakistani exporters could use Malaysian ports for trade purposes for other countries as transit facility.

Earlier, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui wel­comed the guest and said that the two countries have friendly ties. He said that Hyderabad has great potential for joint ventures between Malay­sia and Pakistani governments in hotel, health and education sectors. He stated Pakistani government was offering all sorts of guarantees. He added that there was big gap between Malaysian and Paki­stani trade balance. The HCCI chief said that Paki­stani was importing $100 billion palm oil whereas Pakistani was exporting $0.5bn goods to Malaysia..

Adeel Siddiqui said that both the countries needed to review free trade agreements so that a balance could be ensured in the bilateral trade vol­ume. He called for increasing cooperation in edu­cation sectors between two countries. President HCCI said veggies, fruits, pulses and cotton were being exported to Malaysia. Chairman HCCI’s Dip­lomatic Affairs Sub-Committee, Hissam Iqbal Baig said that bilateral ties between countries were witnessing stability. He said that business commu­nities of two countries could play important role in increasing trade volume. He added the two sides could earn huge foreign exchange through textile and tourism sector related investments.