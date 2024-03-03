Arrests, clashes as PTI stages protests in several cities

RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan Tehreeke- Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters Saturday staged protest demonstrations against alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general elections, in several major cities amid clashes with the police.
In Lahore, PTI workers and lawyers stated protests in areas including Shahdara, GPO Chowk at Mall Road, and outside the commissioner’s office in Lahore. The Lahore Police arrested and batoncharged several PTI workers including Mian Shehzad Farooq. On the other hand, PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat, who was leading a rally from Peshawar to Islamabad, decided to change its route towards Rawalpindi.
Despite bad weather condition, the PTI on Saturday staged a protest demonstration at Liaquat Bagh against the alleged rigging in results of general elections 2024 and demanded probe into the matter. They also sought strict action against those government officers for facilitating electoral fraud and assisting in robbing the mandate of the people. Holding playcards, banners and portraits of former PM Imran Khan, who is in jail over corruption charges, the protestors of PTI also chanted slogans against the electoral rigging. Mess of PTI leaders and workers on Murree Road triggered traffic jam with City Traffic Police wardens and officers busy in making efforts to regulate traffic flow. Also, the local police made tight security arrangements for protection of the participants of rally. According to details, the PTI Rawalpindi chapter has agitated against election rigging at Liaquat Bagh on Murree Road. PTI newly elected MNA Afzal Sher Marwat has joined the rally with a large number of supporters. While other leaders of PTI including Sheryar Riaz, Seemabia Tahir, Malik Zaheer Awan, Col (R) Ajmal Sabir and many others also present on the occasion and led the protestors. Speaking to the protestors, the leaders of PTI condemned the rigging in results of general elections. They said the people of Pakistan voted for PTI and Imran Khan but unseen hands robbed the mandate of people. They said that the people of Rawalpindi proved on Election Day and today that they are with Imran Khan, who was out in jail by the government on fake cases. They said that all the PTI leaders, workers and people should forge unity to obtain release of Imran Khan from Adiala Jail. They said that those involved in stealing election of PTI would be given an unforgettable lesson. Sher Afzal Marwat, the MNA, in his address, said that PTI is standing with Pakistan Army and people should curse Major (R) Adil Raja and Haider Mehdi who are spitting venom against army. “People should unfollow them on social media and not to put ears on their baseless talks and lies,” he said. Earlier, the district government and police have changed the route of rally of Sunni Ittehad Council according to which the participants of rally proceeded towards Islamabad via IJP Road by passing through Raja Bazaar, Chungi Number 4 and Pirwadhai.
Sources disclosed that the district government changed route of SIC rally because of rally of Sher Afzal Marwat, the MNA and leader of PTI. Similarly, the leader and workers of PTI, led by Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheryar Riaz, Col (R) Ajmal Sabir and others, marched on Murree Road to join the main protest demo held in Islamabad.