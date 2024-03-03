Sunday, March 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Azma Bokhari greets Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

Azma Bokhari greets Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM
9:53 PM | March 03, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Azma Bokhari greeted Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as Prime Minister.

In a statement, Azma stated that the era of progress and prosperity would continue again under his leadership.

Azma Bokhari in her felicitation message outlined that PM Shehbaz Sharif had saved Pakistan from default and it was his biggest credit.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif would steer Pakistan out of the economic vortex and vicious circle as his first and foremost priority is to ensure the revival of the national economy and elimination of the price hike. The PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif will work with the same spirit of rendering public service in the federation and in Punjab as well,” she added.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1709446342.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024