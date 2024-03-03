Baloch culture day celebrated across Pakistan

QUETTA - Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, came alive on Saturday with festivities as the Baloch community celebrated its annual Culture Day with zeal and fervor. The day serves as a reminder of the region’s rich history, unique language, and vibrant cultural tapestry.

Citizens across the province, including those re­siding outside Balochistan, participated in various cultural programs and events. The celebrations highlighted the Baloch nation’s long and distin­guished past, evident in the numerous historical relics scattered across the province. From ancient forts and tombs to caves and remnants of settle­ments, Balochistan boasts a tangible connection to its past. Locations like Sibi, Bolan, Kech, Panjgur, Lasbela, Kalat, and Jhal Magsi serve as testaments to this enduring legacy.

Furthermore, the celebrations acknowledged the significance of the 7,000-year-old Mehrgarh Civilization, located in Balochistan. This archeo­logical marvel stands as a powerful symbol of the region’s early human settlements and cultural de­velopment.

The day also served as an opportunity to recog­nize the global presence of the Baloch diaspora. Beyond the borders of Pakistan, Baloch commu­nities thrive in Iran, Afghanistan, Oman, the Gulf States, and even some European countries. Despite geographical distance, these communities contin­ue to cherish and preserve their unique heritage, language, and cultural identity.

Baloch Culture Day serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of cultural preservation and appreciation. It fosters a sense of unity and pride among the Baloch people, both within Pakistan and across the globe.