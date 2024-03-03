Balochistan’s Suffering

The Baloch people find themselves plunged deeper into a dire situ­ation, as torrential rains continue to lash Balochistan relentlessly. This has magnified their already existing struggles, sparking in­tensified conflicts with the government. This ongoing natural disaster has not only left 22 out of 35 districts paralysed but has particularly un­leashed havoc in Gwadar and Kech districts, pushing hundreds of fami­lies to the brink of despair.

As homes disappear beneath the floodwaters, many families have been rendered homeless in Gwadar and Kech. Damaged highways and inter-district roads have severed vital connections between districts. In Nosh­ki and Chagai, the relentless rains have unleashed flash floods, washing away roads and paralysing entire localities.

The Baloch community, already struggling with political and econom­ic marginalisation, is now forced to confront yet another challenge. Lives have been lost, including three innocent children in Kharan town, crushed beneath the weight of a collapsing roof. This highlights a human rights ca­tastrophe that could have been easily prevented if a robust strategy had been in place. It is the right of every citizen to have proper infrastructural facilities that can withstand the relentless onslaught of the rain. The toll extends beyond the provincial borders. The local transport and crucial trade links with Iran have been disrupted as the rains have damaged the railway tracks between Noshki and Dalbandin. This is a blow to the eco­nomic lifeline of the region, affecting trade and commerce that sustains livelihoods. This apparent lack of disaster preparedness in Balochistan, calls for an investment in infrastructure that can withstand such natural disasters to mitigate future human and economic losses.

In the face of this crisis, we cannot afford to tiptoe around the issue. The government’s response must match the urgency of the situation. Relief efforts, rehabilitation, and the restoration of essential services cannot be delayed. The lack of heavy machinery in Gwadar to drain floodwater re­flects a failure of governance. A swift and cohesive effort between provin­cial and federal authorities is necessary to alleviate the immediate suf­fering and prevent the further marginalisation of the Baloch community.

Balochistan’s cry for help echoes beyond its borders. It is a call to our collective conscience, urging us to stand united and act decisively. This is not just a regional problem but rather a national responsibility to en­sure a resilient and inclusive future for Balochistan.