Boy killed, ten passengers injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD - One minor boy was killed while 10 passengers including two women sustained multiple injuries in two road accidents in Faisalabad on Saturday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car, running on the wrong side on a one-way road, hit a motorcycle near Chak No.119-GB on Jaranwala Road. As a result, 5-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim of Chak No.128-GB, Bashir Colony, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while Rescue-1122 shifted his father Basharat Rafiq (36) and mother Yasmeen (32) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hos­pital Jaranwala in critical condition. Separately, eight passengers sustained serious injuries when a speeding vehicle hit a road divider near Chulha Pulli on Jhang Road while saving a pedestrian. Among the injured included Kaniz Talib (67), Mu­hammad Hanif (40), Muhammad Sadiq (60), Saffar (39), Zar Khan (30), Danish (32), Faizan (22) and Abdul Waheed (34). Rescue-1122 shifted all the injured to hospital while the police were investi­gating both accidents, he added.