Sunday, March 03, 2024
Caretaker PM vacates Prime Minister House

MATEEN HAIDER
March 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwar ul Haq Kakar has vacated the Prime Minis­ter House on Saturday and shifted to ministers enclave. Kakar has been allotted ministers bungalow No14, where he will be living with his family. He and his cabi­net would be de-notified by cabinet division tomorrow (Monday) when new prime Minister would assume re­sponsibilities. Kakar has spent 7 months at the Prime Minister House. On the other hand the Capital De­velopment Authority (CDA), which is responsible for the maintenance of the Prime Minister House has started maintenance and the reno­vation of the residence of the prime minister which is expected to be completed by next week Shehbaz Sharif after taking the oath is likely to shift to Prime Minister House immediately due to security concerns.

