Charsadda’s rice attract food enthusiasts despite cold wave

PESHAWAR - A unique variety of rice, known as ‘Mota Chawal’ from Charsadda, became the talk of Peshawar Valley, attracting food enthusiasts despite the prevailing cold wave.
In the heart of Firdus, Peshawar, rice lovers gathered at outlets to savor the distinctive taste of this special variety, many opting to take home parcels to enjoy during the ongoing rainy weather. Retired teacher Pir Muhammad from Nowshera expressed his fondness, highlighting the flavorful and filling experience of Charsadda’s mota chawal paired with grilled, spicy meat. Notably, Qissa Khwani remains a preferred spot for indulging in this mouthwatering cuisine, with takeout being a popular choice for families. Peshawar, known for its hospitality, witnessed an influx of foodies embracing traditional Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cuisines, including Mota Chawal, Chapli Kabab, Roush, Mutton Karahi, Pate Tikka, and Chicken Painda. The popularity extended beyond Firdus to Board, Namak Mandi, Qissa Khwani, and along the GT road between Peshawar-Charsadda-Mardan.
Vendors, carrying on the legacy, showcased Mota Chawal on both sides of the GT road, continuing the tradition of its preparation. Riaz Khan, a seller at Pabbi bazaar, explained the meticulous process, emphasizing the blend of spices, slow cooking, and the golden-brown perfection of the rice. This culinary art, passed down through generations, remains a staple in KP restaurants, drawing food enthusiasts from all corners of the country.
Hazrat Ullah, a shopkeeper at Firdos bazaar, highlighted the nationwide appeal of Mota Chawal and Chapli Kabab, especially during the winter, as patrons seek the purity of meat and freshness of ingredients. The rainy weather also boosted the sales of other traditional dishes like Mutton Karahi, Dumba Karahi, Balti Ghost, and Dumpukhat Karahi. For Kamal Khan of Nowshera, the allure of Charsadda Mota Chawal lies not only in its exquisite taste but also in its affordability. Preferred by low-income groups for various celebrations, including marriages and birthday parties, this culinary gem continues to captivate the hearts and palates of many.