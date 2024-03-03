Sunday, March 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese top leadership greets Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

Chinese top leadership greets Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM
9:55 PM | March 03, 2024
National

Chinese top leadership President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang yesterday congratulated Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister.

In a message, President Xi Jinping expressed confidence that under the leadership of PM-elect Shehbaz and Pakistan’s new government, and under the united efforts of all sectors of Pakistan, the country would be able to make new and greater achievements in the cause of national development and progress.

He stressed that China and Pakistan should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), continue to deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and create more well-being for the two peoples.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang of the State Council also sent a congratulatory message to the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Azma Bokhari greets Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

Shehbaz Sharif was earlier elected as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan by securing 201 votes in the National Assembly defeating Omar Ayub Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council who received 92 votes. His victory was expected as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP and other parties backed the PML-N’s candidate.

Ends

----------------------------------------------

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1709446342.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024