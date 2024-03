ATTOCK - On the direc­tion of the Punjab govern­ment, cleanliness campaign is going on in Attock under the Clean Punjab program and steps are being taken to provide services to the peo­ple of Attock district at their doorsteps. Under the su­pervision of Deputy Com­missioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and Additional Dep­uty Commissioner (Reve­nue)/ Administrator Mu­nicipal Committee Waqas Aslam Marth, the Clean Punjab campaign has been launched in different ar­eas of Attock city. basis to make it a success.