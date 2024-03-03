CM Maryam prioritises healthcare overhaul in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emphasised her gov­ernment’s commitment to provid­ing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.

Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session here on Saturday, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a ro­bust five-year strategy aimed at up­grading the health department and enhancing services at Rural health centres (RHCs) and dispensaries.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the announcement of a specialised hospital dedicated to offering advanced cancer treat­ment to underprivileged patients. Maryam stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns and health screenings, particularly targeting maternal and child health at the basic health unit (BHU) level.

Approving phased reforms and stringent oversight measures, she mandated the availability of doc­tors, paramedical staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all provincial hospitals. To en­sure transparency, she ordered for formation of a health advisory council comprising government officials, healthcare professionals, and public representatives.

The CM also emphasised stan­dardising the design and functional­ity of BHUs and RHCs and ordered for immediate provision of free med­icines to patients. Plans were set in motion in the meeting to deploy mo­bile health units to rural areas and suburban communities, with a pilot project slated to kick off in Lahore.

Maryam underscored her com­mitment to merit-based appoint­ments to the management of public sector hospitals, vowing zero toler­ance for corruption and nepotism. The meeting, attended by key offi­cials including Secretary Health Ali Jan and former senator Pervez Ra­sheed, reflected a concerted effort to revamp Punjab’s healthcare land­scape for betterment of its citizens.