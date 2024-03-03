CM Maryam takes notice of kite-flying, string injuries

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Saturday took notice of incidents of kite-flying and string injuries in different cities of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. She sought reports from IGP Punjab, and district administrations of the cities con­cerned why kite-flying was going on de­spite a ban. The CM also appealed to citi­zens to respect human lives, as right to life and property of people could not be sacrificed to their right to entertainment.

She expressed sympathy with the in­jured and prayed for their quick recovery.

POLICE LAUNCHES CRACKDOWN ON KITE-FLYING, JUBILANT FIRING ACROSS PUNJAB

Punjab police’s strict crackdown on kite-flying and jubilant firing is continuing across province, during which hundreds of law-breakers have been arrested.

A police spokesman said that 746 cas­es were registered against kite-flyers in the province during the last two days. As many as 654 people involved in manu­facturing, buying, selling and using metal strings and kites were arrested, 5,274 kites, 1,974 rolls and metal strings were recovered from the accused.

Similarly, 26 cases were registered against those involved in jubilant fir­ing and 28 were arrested during the crackdown on display of arms and fir­ing into the air. The spokesman said 21 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, three guns and hundreds of rounds were recov­ered from the accused.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar ordered for a strict action over violation of the Kite Act. He said that strict legal action should be taken against kite makers, kite sellers and manufacturers. He said that action would be taken against the officials concerned in case of any loss of life due to kite flying, while parents should never allow their children to in­dulge in the deadly activity of kite flying.

The IGP said that those involved in dis­play of weapons and firing into the air did not deserve any concession. All offi­cers should submit daily crackdown re­ports against lawbreakers to the Central Police Office. He said the Punjab Police were fully active to prevent kite flying across the province including Lahore.

DPO Kasur said that operations were conducted against nearly 42 kite flyers in Kasur district the other day. Hundreds of kites and strings were recovered.

Meanwhile, Under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign is in full swing across the province, which will continue from March 1 to March 31.

The entire Punjab will be cleaned within a month under the campaign. All district administrations are fully active for the effective implementa­tion of the campaign, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Heavy machinery has been mobil­ised to clear garbage from open spac­es. Graveyards will also be cleared of weeds and garbage. Vegetable markets and bus terminals across the province will also be cleaned thoroughly. The Department of Local Government has issued instructions to all local govern­ments and waste management com­panies in this regard. The DG Local Government has been appointed focal person for the ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign. He will present a daily progress report on the campaign to the chief minister.