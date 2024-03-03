CM reiterates resolve to alleviate hardships faced by people

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday reiterated the resolve to al­leviating hardships faced by people and prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country.

He was talking to the me­dia at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) in Sehwan, Jamshoro dis­trict, after performing the closing ceremony of 772nd Urs of Qalandar. He ex­pressed hope that follow­ing the election of the chief ministers in all the prov­inces, the National Assem­bly would elect the prime minister.

Responding to a question, he said the Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari would be elected as the President of Pakistan.

The CM recalled that Zardari was the only presi­dent in the country’s histo­ry who delegated his pow­ers to the parliament.

“The President is the symbol of stability in the federation and Zardari has always followed the policy of reconciliation,” he un­derscored.

Commenting on the let­ter written by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) to the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF), he be­lieved that the PTI had not learned from its past mis­takes. He reiterated that the PPP was supporting the PML-N to form the federal government in the greater interest of the country and democracy.

The CM while talking about the law and order situation in the province said the issue was among his top priorities, assuring that they would establish law and order in the prov­ince by using all resources.

Shah said as per the instructions of PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the rehabilitation of the flood affected people and supply of clean drink­ing water to the citizens in the province was also their priority.

MPAs Dr Sikandar Sho­ro, Junior Malik Sikandar Khan, former MNA Sikan­dar Rahpoto and Director General Auqaf Munawar Ali Mahesar, Divisional Com­missioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo and other officials accompanied the CM. Ear­lier, the CM laid a wreath at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA).