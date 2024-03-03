CM urged to tackle escalating pilferage, thefts in small industrial estates

LAHORE - In light of the alarming surge in incidents of pilferage and thefts within the Small Industrial Estates, concerned stakeholders and industry leaders have come forward to implore the Chief Minister of Punjab, urging immediate action to quell these nefarious activities. The Small Industrial Estates situated on Raiwind Road, nestled in the heart of Punjab’s economic landscape, have long been regarded as bastions of small industries progress, fostering economic growth and employment opportunities. However, recent reports have shed light on a troubling trend of pilferage and thefts plaguing the region, casting a shadow over its reputation as a thriving industrial hub. Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee member Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer has voiced his apprehensions, citing a series of brazen thefts targeting warehouses and manufacturing facilities within the estates. Vital components, raw materials, and finished goods alike have fallen prey to these acts of criminality, posing significant challenges to the operations of numerous enterprises. Expressing dismay over the escalating situation, he underscored the urgent need for decisive action. They emphasize that failure to address these security concerns promptly could have far-reaching repercussions, not only for the affected businesses but also for the broader economic ecosystem of the region. In light of these developments, he called upon the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and heads of the law enforcing agencies to intervene swiftly and decisively. He urged the government to bolster security measures, enhance surveillance infrastructure, and deploy additional law enforcement personnel to safeguard the small industrial estates against further incursions.