CM urged to tackle escalating pilferage, thefts in small industrial estates

LAHORE - In light of the alarming surge in incidents of pilferage and thefts within the Small In­dustrial Estates, concerned stakeholders and industry leaders have come forward to implore the Chief Minis­ter of Punjab, urging imme­diate action to quell these nefarious activities. The Small Industrial Estates situated on Raiwind Road, nestled in the heart of Pun­jab’s economic landscape, have long been regarded as bastions of small indus­tries progress, fostering economic growth and em­ployment opportunities. However, recent reports have shed light on a trou­bling trend of pilferage and thefts plaguing the region, casting a shadow over its reputation as a thriv­ing industrial hub. Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee member Mu­hammad Ejaz Tanveer has voiced his apprehensions, citing a series of brazen thefts targeting warehous­es and manufacturing fa­cilities within the estates. Vital components, raw ma­terials, and finished goods alike have fallen prey to these acts of criminal­ity, posing significant chal­lenges to the operations of numerous enterprises. Ex­pressing dismay over the escalating situation, he un­derscored the urgent need for decisive action. They emphasize that failure to address these security con­cerns promptly could have far-reaching repercus­sions, not only for the af­fected businesses but also for the broader economic ecosystem of the region. In light of these develop­ments, he called upon the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and heads of the law enforc­ing agencies to intervene swiftly and decisively. He urged the government to bolster security measures, enhance surveillance infra­structure, and deploy ad­ditional law enforcement personnel to safeguard the small industrial estates against further incursions.