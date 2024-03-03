Committee formed to probe irregularities in Education Department

PESHAWAR - Musarat Hussain Khan, (PBS 19), District Education Officer (M) Dera Ismail Khan as a Chairman and Gul Faraz Khan, Deputy DEO (M) Lakki Marwat, were appointed as inquiry officers to conduct inquiry against DEO (M) Bannu and others regarding illegal PST/Class-IV appointment during ban of Election Commission of Pakistan.

The complaint letter to this affect was received from Assistant Director (Complaint), Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hayatabad Phase-V Peshawar wherein the commit­tee has directed to submit report within 10-days of the issuing of the letter about forming of the inquir­ing committee.

It is worth mentioning here that disclosure of irreg­ularities in the recruitment of teachers and class-IV officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Depart­ment. The Education Department has decided to ini­tiate an investigation against the officers responsible for the irregularities in illegal appointments despite a ban from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

An inquiry committee consisting of Grade-19 of­ficers was formed. Assistant Director (Complaints) Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa received complaints of irregularities, according to a letter issued by Director Elementary and Sec­ondary Education. District Education Officer Bannu and other officers have illegally recruited PST and Class-IV despite the ban. In view of which the Educa­tion Department was directed to conduct an inquiry. Department of Education District Education Officer Dera Musarrat Hussain Khan and DEO Lakki Marwat Gul Faraz Khan constituted an inquiry Committee. The committee will investigate the above allegations and submit its report on March 10, said the letter.