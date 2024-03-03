CTP issues advisory for tourists travelling to Murree to enjoy snowfall

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday has issued an advisory for the visitors moving towards Murree to enjoy snowfall, in­formed a spokesman.

“The tourists should drive slow during rain, fog and snow­fall in hill station in order,” he said. He said that the traffic po­lice on the orders of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has also evolved a comprehensive plan to facilitate the tourists thronging towards Murree for spending weekend with their families and friends in snowfall. He added the CTP had deployed senior traffic officers to moni­tor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the snowfall and land-sliding.

“The commuters should co­operate with the traffic wardens deputed in area of land-sliding in case of any trouble,” he said. The commuters have been ad­vised to not make double line on roads while travelling in Murree as it could create traffic mess. “The tourists should also park vehicles in parking lots set up by CTP and district government,” he said. “Following order of CTO, a special traffic control room with landline number 051-9269200 had also been set up where the citizens could call for any kind of help 24/7,” he said.

TOURISTS ADVISED TO FOLLOW SAFETY GUIDELINES DURING HILLY AREAS’ VISIT

Tourists are advised to use precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines dur­ing thronging to hilly areas to save themselves from miseries and untoward incidents to make their journey wonderful, amaz­ing and memorable.

Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corpo­ration (PTDC) official said that despite of cold weather, a large number of tourists are visiting marvelous and popular tourist destinations such as Malam Jab­ba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Murree, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that numerous people have planned to visit these areas with their families to enjoy the picturesque beauty of hilly areas amid rain. He urged the tourists to wear appropriate outdoor clothing including preferably a wind-resistant coat or jacket, warm clothing, and inner layers of light and waterproof boots.

The official said the AJK tour­ism department has already constituted welcome recep­tions, helplines and informa­tion centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic vis­itors and foreign tourists.