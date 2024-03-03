District Football Association elections face minor delay

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Fed­eration (PFF) has announced a brief postponement of the District Football Association (DFA) elections. This deci­sion comes shortly after the publication of the list of clubs eligible to cast votes, with the final roster of voters initially slated for release by March 3. The PFF has received ap­peals from approximately 700 clubs, addressing which has necessitated this delay. To date, 397 of these appeals have been resolved, with the involved clubs being duly in­formed. The Electoral Appeal Committee, supported by the PFF’s Legal Department, is diligently working through the remaining appeals. The elections have also seen an overwhelming submission of over 1,000 nominations for various district positions. This surge in participation has contributed to the post­ponement. Any further up­dates on the schedule and proceedings will be commu­nicated in due time.