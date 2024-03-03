Dr Javed for continued improvement in health sector

LAHORE - Former Provincial Minister of Health, Professor Dr. Javaid Akram, emphasized the need for further enhancements in the healthcare sector.

In an address at the eighth an­nual conference organized by the International Radiology Society of Pakistan at a local hotel here on Saturday, while acknowledg­ing the positive strides taken by the previous government, Dr. Akram highlighted areas for im­provement during his speech.

Addressing as the special guest, Dr. Akram commended the organiz­ers for the successful arrangement of the conference, focusing on the significant subject matter at hand. He underscored the importance of relentless efforts in combating is­sues that threaten humanity.

Praising the leadership of former chief minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Dr. Akram noted the decisive actions were taken against those who undermined humanitar­ian principles across the province. He stressed the divine significance of serving humanity, expressing hopes for the continued ability to do so.

The event saw a gathering of numerous prominent figures from the medical field, signifying the col­lective commitment to advancing healthcare in Pakistan.