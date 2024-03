PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PES­CO) teams have restored electricity from 122 feeders that were affect­ed by heavy rain that lashed most parts of the province.

According to the PESCO, workers are making hec­tic efforts to restore elec­tricity from all the affect­ed feeders despite heavy rain. PESCO chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has said that electricity from all the remaining feeders would be restored very soon.